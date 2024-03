Some months back, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani hogged all the limelight with their marriage and acrimonious split. She has accused him of sexual misconduct, cheating and domestic violence. Yesterday, rumours surfaced that Adil Khan Durrani has now married Somi Khan. He also teased his followers on Instagram that a big revelation is waiting for everyone. When Rakhi Sawant heard about the news of Adil Khan Durrani's marriage, she reacted with shock. He has now confirmed that he is indeed married to Somi Khan, who is also an actress.

Adil Khan Durrani took Court permission to marry Somi Khan

He has confirmed to Times Now that Somi Khan and he are indeed married. It seems he took a special permission from Court to get wedded to her. The marriage happened on March 3 in Mysore. He is from Karnataka and has a car business. Adil Khan Durrani confirmed it is a legitimate marriage and not any kind of publicity stunt. He has said that this marriage does not concern her in any way. Adil Khan Durrani also said that charges of bigamy do not apply in his case.

Rakhi Sawant never took divorce from Ritesh Raj Singh

Adil Khan Durrani said bigamy does not apply in his case. He said that she never divorced her husband Ritesh Raj Singh while she married him. They have six to seven cases filed on each other. He said that she lied to him saying that she never married Ritesh Raj Singh legally. He said that he has taken the permission from the Court. He said he did not wish to do this in hiding. The two fell in love after shooting for a music video in Dubai. It seems Somi Khan and he began to bond as friends. They have now dated for seven months. It was a proper Nikaah in the presence of friends and family. He said that a new chapter in his life has started now.