Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more. The lady had been undergoing extensive treatment for brain tumour in Juhu's Criticare Hospital. Jaya Bheda had been undergoing treatment for cancer since three years. She had been diagnosed with stomach cancer when Rakhi Sawant was in Bigg Boss 14. The dancer and actress got financial help from Salman Khan. Her husband Adil Durrani has confirmed the news of her demise. It seems the actress was by her side when she passed away. The cancer had spread to her lungs and kidneys. The lady was in a lot of pain since few days.

Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that she has tied the knot with Adil Durrani. She has also apparently accepted Islam and taken on the name of Fatima. Rakhi Sawant said that they hid the marriage as his family did not like the union. Adil Durrani is a businessman from Mysore who met her via a common friend. When Adil Durrani did not publicly comment on the marriage, it seems Salman Khan reached out to him. Rakhi Sawant said he accepted the marriage as he got pressurized by the superstar.

Rakhi Sawant was a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. She walked away with the briefcase saying she needed money for the treatment of her mother, Jaya Bheda. Her family also includes a brother. In Bigg Boss 15, she had come with her husband Ritesh Singh. Later, the relationship ended as it was never a legal marriage. We extend our condolences to Rakhi Sawant in this moment of grief.