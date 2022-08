This will be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first Raksha Bandhan celebration after marriage and they have given a miss to the festival due to them being on their babymoon in Italy. Ranbir and Alia got that much-needed time together after their back-to-back hectic schedules. Ranbir was busy promoting Shamshera, and Alia wrapped her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stones and came back and began the promotions of Darlings that have been winning hearts. While they are on their babymoon they will not celebrate the festival together. Also Read - Suniel Shetty extends support to Akshay Kumar-Aamir Khan amidst the 'boycott trend' against Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will definitely miss brother Ranbir Kapoor on the social occasion

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani who eagerly awaits this festival especially as it's a get-together time and a special day dedicated to brothers and sisters will miss Bhaiya Ranbir but she understands how her Bhaiya and bhabhi needed this break. While according to their tradition, Riddhima will now not only tie Rakhi to her brother but even sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and fans were eagerly waiting for the pictures of them together. Nevertheless, next year they will also have Junior Kapoor being a part of this celebration.

While Alia Bhatt who is in love with her new family even revealed at 's show Koffee With Karan 7 that in her new family everything is done together. While tomorrow has hosted a lunch for her siblings including and Ibrahim Ali Khan who will visit Taimur and Jeh for Rakhi. Indeed, the Kapoor family is the most loved and celebrated in tinsel town.

Alia who is having the best time in Italy even shared her picture from the vacation and she looked absolutely adorable and gorgeous in her no-makeup look. While mother-in-law showered all the love in this new picture calling her my beauty. The Kapoor Khandaan is eagerly waiting to welcome the new member.