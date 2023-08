Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 but his better half actress Saira Banu has been keeping his memories alive through her Instagram. Today, she has posted moments between Dilip Kumar and singer Lata Mangeshkar who shared a sibling bond. She said that the lady would drive down from her residence on this day and tie the Rakhi. Saira Banu has said that the two would travel together to the studios in a local train and he told her that she should master her Urdu. Post that, late Lata Mangeshkar hired a Urdu tutor who taught her the language. Take a look at the post...

She has written that though there were times when they would be really busy with work or personal commitments, the two would meet on Rakshabandhan 2023. She said Lata Mangeshkar would tie the thread on his hand. Saira Banu's note read, "To my delight they both unfailingly followed this ritual year after year and I in return to this beautiful gesture sent her a brocade sari to her taste each time!" She said that his bond remained till the end. She said that Lata Mangeshkar would come either for lunch or dinner. Her note further read, "The very last time that she came here she lovingly fed him with her own hands and they made such a loving picture together. Such was the love they shared…monumental!"

Netizens become emotional

Seeing this post, fans of the two became very emotional. The secular nature of the picture also got love. A person said, "Inspiring for all Indian these brother and sister Dilip sahab and Lata ji, memorable picture for all Indians, Happy Raksha Bandhan to you all to all Indians," while another person commented that Saira Banu was indeed a great woman to share such memories with fans.