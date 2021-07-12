Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar reveals how he gained 5 kilos for the film in the most natural way

The hit and fit machine of Bollywood, has gained 5 kilos for his upcoming venture, Raksha Bandhan and has no complaints about it as it allowed him to indulge in his mother's home-cooked halwa. The actor has bulked in the most natural way as he said, "I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing". Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Filhaal 2 Mohabbat memes are so hilarious that even the actor can’t resist sharing them

Talking about the film, director Aanand L Rai had said in a statement, "Akshay is such a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for Rakshabandhan. The film is a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way." On the other hand, Akshay Kumar said, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can't thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life." The actor has dedicated this film to his sister, Alka as he recently shared a post with the caption, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond."

The film also features in a key role with Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth playing the characters of Akshay Kumar's sisters.