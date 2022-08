Raksha Bandhan full movie leaked online in HD: ’s big festival release Raksha Bandhan released today on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars , Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna. The film has been getting mixed reviews and while critics are divided, fans are finding the film emotional. The film as the name suggests, revolves around a protective brother and his four sisters. However, while the film vies for attention from audience during the festive period, and battles a clash with and 's Laal Singh Chaddha, it has one more big challenge to fight. Akshay's Laal Singh Chaddha is leaked online in full HD version on various torrent sites. Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more have the high quality version of Raksha Bandhan for free viewing and download. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Sushmita Sen attends Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan film's screening with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters; netizens asks about Lalit Modi

This online piracy is a curse for films and this online leak witll definitely hit Rakshan Bandhan box office collection. However, it is not the only film that has leaked online in recent times. Just a few days ago, Sita Ramam, Darlings, , and more movies leaked online. Even South biggies like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2 were not spared by piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more and were leaked in HD quality on day of release. And just today, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha also leaked online in full HD for free download. Raksha Bandhan film is trending on the Entertainment News.

Coming back to Raksha Bandhan, the film is about an aam aadmi and struggles to make ends meet and give his family of four sisters a good life. It also aims at strongly commenting at the dowry system that is prevalent in our society. Like most Akshay Kumar films, Raksha Bandhan is also about family values and is set to hit a chord with the audience.

We urge our BollywoodLife readers to watch films and series only in theatres and authorized OTT platforms and stay away from consuming content on piracy sites. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957 and also massively impacts the business of movies. Enjoy Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres this festive weekend with your families.