Bollywood film Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and stars , Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna in main roles. The film was released on August 11 and viewers are going gaga over the movie. The storyline of the film is based on a family where the eldest brother Lala takes care of his four sisters and tries his level best to fulfill his ill mother's wish. Raksha Bandhan film receives a positive response from the moviegoers and initially, netizens started trending to boycott Raksha Bandhan film. But, it seems as if the viewers loved Akshay and Bhumi's film. They have started trending #RakshaBandhanreview now and flooded the comments section by praising the film.

One user wrote, "#RakshaBandhan is a SURE-SHOT SMASH-HIT This time, the hero is #HimeshReshammiya…his Music in the film is like Cherry on the Cake..#AkshayKumar TERRIFIC…his connect with the AAM AADMI will make this film a SPECIAL one". While, another one commented saying, "Raksha Bandhan is a story of deep love between brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar is outstanding, delivers his best. Excellent Direction. Superb screenplay. It will bring tears". Raksha Bandhan film review has been trending on the Entertainment News.

Here's how netizens reacted to the film -

#RakshaBandhan: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R !

A perfect story of brother and sisters's pure love..what a terrific screenplay .. Akshay’s career-best act... Anand l Rai direction terrific... Don’t miss!#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/dUXpdORPPZ — Pariksha Sihag (@SihagPariksha) August 11, 2022

#RakshaBandhan in cinema on the beautiful day of #RakshaBandhan what a day to enjoy and make this #RakshaBandhan most memorable. Watch Raksha Bandhan in cinema with your Sister and family. #RakshabandhanInCinemas #AkshayKumar #SadiaKhateeb — Akki Trends ™️?? (@TrendsAkki) August 11, 2022