Akshay Kumar had earlier taken to his official Instagram handle to share a teaser video of his upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan, along with the caption: “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August .” Akshay Kumar fans were ecstatic to see him return to a full-fledged family drama after eons. Well, going by what he has now said, it looks like Akshay Kumar is in no mood to do anything other than clean, clear-cut family films. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Sahani, Aryan Khan-Suhana; Most EXPENSIVE gifts B-town brothers gave to their sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar promises to never make any 'ghinoni films'

As per a recent report in Koimoi, it seems that Akshay Kumar has said that he'll ensure all his films can be enjoyed by a family audience, emphasising that though he wants to try his hand at different types of content, the films he does need to always fall under the umbrella of family entertainers. Highlighting that though he's not fixated on a certain kind of image, he also doesn't want to make any “ghinoni (dirty) film”. According to him, any and every movie should be viewed by families sans any hesitancy, be it a psycho thriller or social drama, adding that he believes in making films, keeping in mind their message and commercial aspects that'll entertain families. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan; here’s the festival weekend box office report card of Top stars

Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha box office clash

When asked at the Raksha Bandhan trailer launch about his movie clashing with and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar said, “It's not a clash. It's about good movies coming together. And, it's a big day. Due to COVID-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it's natural more films will release together. I hope both films have good run.” Regardless of what happened with the COVID-19 pandemic or not, a box office clash is a box office clash, especially between two big films as these any kid would acknowledge it. Wonder why Akshay is in denial? Also Read - Raksha Bandhan FIRST movie review out: Akshay Kumar starrer is 'very desi', has a 'terrific social message'