Bollywood actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and is nervous about his much-anticipated film that will release on August 11. The box office is gearing up to witness a major and biggest clash wherein Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and starrer Raksha Bandhan will hit the theatres on August 11. The film is an official Hindi remake of the -led 1994 Hollywood film and fams have already boycotted the film. On Wednesday, the actor was at an event to promote Laal Singh Chaddha when he addressed the ongoing boycott issue surrounding his film and also urged audiences to go to the theatres to watch the film. He revealed that he watched Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan trailer and loved it. Aamir said that he wants people to watch Laal Singh Chaddha along with Raksha Bandhan. Aamir said that the film is a product of years of hard work by a lot of people. Akshay said that he wants both the films to work on the big screen and does not believe in box office clash.

Aamir even expressed regrets and said that he does not want to hurt anyone and also said that if anyone is hurt he regrets it. He even said that some people do not want to watch his film and he respects it. He urged many people to watch the film as there there is a lot of hard work of the entire team.

Laal Singh Chaddha is written by and it features , , and Mona Singh in lead roles. Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan will hit the theatres and even his film is facing boycott calls. The actor appealed to the audience to go and watch the film as the cinema industry contributes to nation-building.

Raksha Bandhan will feature in the lead role.