Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have shared their first pics as a couple. The two got married at ITC Grand Goa Resort in the tropical getaway of India. It seems they had a dreamy sunset wedding. We can see that the bride chose a shade of blush pink for the nuptials. The caption read, "Mine now and forever." Rakul Preet Singh chose a lehenga in the softest shade of pink and blush pink. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani has worn a white lehenga with a turban. They married in both Sindhi and Sikh traditions. These pics look like they are from the Sikh ceremony. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding FIRST PICS OUT: Couple make a dreamy pair at sunset ceremony

