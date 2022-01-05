In October last year, on her birthday (10th October), actress confirmed her relationship with actor-producer, . She had posted on Instagram, “Thankyouuuu my ❤ ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ❤❤❤here is to making more memories together ❤❤ @jackkybhagnani.” Well, there have been reports that Rakul and Jackky will be tying the knot this year, and recently, the former finally opened up about it. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and 7 more Bollywood actresses who took away souvenirs from their film sets

While talking to News18 about wedding rumours, the actress said, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn't exist, specially don't bother me at all. I have learnt to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too. I only feel people shouldn't speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due."

When she was asked about how she balances the time as she has 10 films lined up, the actress said, "I have been shooting for them for the past couple of years in the midst of the pandemic. I can't wait for them to release as I want people to watch my films. The recall value so far is only one or two Hindi films including De De Pyaar De which I have done. There is so much variation in my roles and all the characters are different from each other so I really want the audiences to watch and give their opinions. When it comes to balancing my time, I am a multi-tasker and a workaholic and I just love my job."