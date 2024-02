Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa with the presence of their family and friends. The two will have two-day festivities in the exotic location. There are various speculations that state that the couple will be wearing Tarun Tahiliani's outfits for their big day. Yes, they seem to have chosen Tarun over Sabyasachi's creation or Manish Malhotra's design. Well, recently the couple was spotted outside Tarun's store on Monday, February 12. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Invitation card, eco-friendly marriage and more details viral

A video shared by the paps showed Rakul and Jackky shopping for their wedding attire at designer Tarun's store in Mumbai. On their special day, the head over heels in love couple will reportedly wear special designed just for them. Rakul's parents were also spotted at the store. The family posed for the paps. Rakul looked stunning in a long top with a black-white print which she paired with jeans. She completed her look with sunglasses. While Jackky wore a black outfit. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Star-studded reception, lavish venue, high-profile guests and more

Last night, their wedding card pictures were all over the social media. The card has a white and blue theme along with the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI. On the second inlay, the date of the pheras as February 21st was mentioned.

Moreover, the couple will have an eco-friendly wedding. Rakul and Jackky's e-invites have been sent to all the guests and not physical invites as per Hindustan Times report. No crackers bursting at their wedding. The couple has decided to get people who map carbon footprint on board as they will plant trees after the marriage ceremony or a bit later.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on October 2021. The two look super cute together. On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. Jackky's next production is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film will release on Eid 2024.