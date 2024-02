Bollywood's romantic couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are alls et to walk down the aisle in few days. Well, the wedding preparations are in full swing and fans are quiet excited for their wedding pictures. Rakul and Jackky's wedding invitation card has started circulating on the internet. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Star-studded reception, lavish venue, high-profile guests and more

Their wedding card is all over the social media. The card features two inlays - the first one has a white and blue theme along with hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI. While, the second reveals the date of the pheras as February 21st. Well, it seems as their wedding will take place in the evening by the beach in Goa.

A look at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding card picture

Trending Now

The wedding will be held in Goa and the couple has taken extra care to ensure their ceremonies are eco friendly. Well, yes that is true. Rakul and Jackky's e-invites have been sent to all the guest. The two did not send any physical invites to anyome. Moreover, there will be no crackers bursting at their wedding as per Hindustan Times report.

Bhagnani and Singh have decided to get people who map carbon footprint on board. As per HT report, the two will plant trees after the marriage ceremony or a bit later. Their wedding pre-festivities will kick start from February 19. As per reports in various media portals, the couple might chose Sabyasachi creation or Manish Malhotra's design for their D-day as per various speculations.

A look at their video

"

Rakul and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021 and since then their bond has grown deeper and stronger. On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. While, Jackky's next production is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film will release on Eid 2024.