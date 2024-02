Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Probably the most awaited wedding of the year, the union of the two beautiful souls is something that fans can't keep calm about. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding is just a week away, and the preparations are in full swing. As of now, it's reported that the wedding will take place in Goa around 21st February, 2024. The soon-to-be groom was recently spotted at the airport by the media, and the way he was constantly blushing proved that the marriage glow is not just for the bride. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: These FIVE designers to create couple's outfits; Manish Malhotra is not on the list

In the video below, Jackky Bhagnani was spotted by the media. As he was making an exit from the airport, the media people started teasing him about his wedding. Jackky, who of course cannot reveal any details about the wedding, kept mum. But as the media started teasing him with Rakul's name, he started blushing and was unable to hide his happiness. Check out the video below. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple to chose THIS designer over Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As the wedding is just a week away, Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai house is all decked up with lights. Although the wedding is reported to take place in Goa, some pre-wedding rituals are reported to take place at the actor's house. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Check out this video of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani below:

Talking about the wedding, it is rumoured that Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will wear Tarun Tahiliani's outfits for their big day as a few days ago, the couple was spotted outside the designer's studio. The wedding invitation also went viral where it was stated that the couple will have a beach wedding. As of now, there is no official confirmation about who from the Bollywood fraternity will attend their Goa wedding. There are also no news if the couple will later throw a grand reception in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities. Rakul and Jacky never officially accepted their relationship, but their frequent outings at events and love-dovey posts for each other are enough to prove that the couple are indeed in love.