Rakul Preet Singh is basking in praise for her latest film Chattriwali. The film highlights the taboo of educating the youth about sex education. In the film, Rakkul Preet spread awareness about male contraceptives and safe sex. Recently, the actress got into a conversation with Tweak India where she addressed some myths related to sex and also separated facts from the fiction. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Bride dances through the aisle, leaves groom blushing in this dreamy video [Watch]

In the video shared by Tweak India’s youtube channel Rakul Preet Singh is seen reading headlines and giving her advice and reactions. She is shocked reading the first headline that states a woman goes to the bathroom to poop, and ends up giving birth to a baby. The actress wonders how is that possible wasn’t she aware of her pregnancy? She further reads the article and explains this can happen in the case of cryptic pregnancy. That can happen if the female has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), restrictive diets, weight fluctuation, and chronic stress. Also Read - Farzi special screening: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mirzapur cast and others attend [Watch Video]

Moving further a question arises wheter men should wear two condoms for extra protection against pregnancy and STIs. Answering to this Rakul advised that is a bad idea because the friction between the two condoms is going to possibly lead to a tear which one won't want. She shared the idea of using contraceptive alternatives like IUDs or oral contraceptives or female condoms. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Newlyweds seal it with a kiss; actress' bridal entry video is goosebump-inducing [WATCH]

In the clip, also spoke about surrogacy, and egg freezing speaking about myths related to sex. The actress advice safe sex as she does the same in her movie which promotes sex education. Chhatriwali is a social comedy film released on OTT platform Zee 5. Directed by Tejas Deoskar the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, , Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang.

On the work front, last year Rakul Preet Singh had multiple projects, similarly this year she has one Bollywood movie and 3 down in the south. She will star in Meri Patni Ka Remake and alongside . She also has Ayalaan and a Tamil Telugu bilingual film in the kitty.