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Rakul Preet Singh continues her winning streak with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do after the success of De De Pyaar De 2

Fans and moviegoers are sharing many appreciation posts online, calling her performance a highlight of the film. Rakul has demonstrated her ability to balance humor with emotional depth, making her character relatable and memorable.

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By: Divya Pal | Published: May 25, 2026 4:18 PM IST
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Rakul Preet Singh continues her winning streak with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do after the success of De De Pyaar De 2

Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying a successful moment as her latest movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, receives a positive response from both critics and audiences. She has been praised for her charm, comic timing, and natural presence in the role of Nilofar. Fans and moviegoers are sharing many appreciation posts online, calling her performance a highlight of the film. Rakul has demonstrated her ability to balance humor with emotional depth, making her character relatable and memorable.

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In addition to the acclaim, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is performing well at the box office. The film has received strong word of mouth, and audiences are coming out in steady numbers. Its engaging story and lively performances have resonated with viewers, further enhancing Rakul’s successful streak at the box office. Industry experts have noted that she continues to select commercial films while ensuring her performances leave a strong impact.

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This success follows the impressive box office response to De De Pyaar De 2, which solidified Rakul Preet Singh’s reputation as one of the most bankable actresses today. That film was a commercial hit, and audiences appreciated Rakul’s vibrant screen presence and chemistry in the franchise. With consecutive successful films, strong performances, and increasing admiration from audiences, Rakul Preet Singh is clearly enjoying one of the best phases of her career, marked by both critical praise and box office success.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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