Oh wow, now that must be super exciting, and how? The Doctor G actress took to her Instagram and dropped a video of herself taking an ice bath while on vacation. The term is called Cyro, which means doing something with extremely cold water, and in this video, you can clearly see how Rakul is coming out of a sauna in a blue bikini, flaunting her super fit body, and dipping herself in super cold water, leaving you chilled. The moment Rakul comes out of the ice bath and makes a noise, you can feel the thrill in her voice. While the fans are going gaga over her, netizens are calling her brave to perform this stunt. Rakul Preet looked super hot in a blue bikini, and you cannot get over how fit she is. Also Read - Vivek Dahiya on breaking stereotypes, Divyanka Tripathi and his debut film Chal Zindagi [Watch]

Watch the video of taking an ice bath in a blue bikini that will leave your jaws dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul even flaunted her a non filer face and she was sans make up but looked absolutely HOT in that cold weather and you make you their yo join the actress on her vacation. Not only Rakul, just few days had taken the ice challenge and had dipped herself in the ice full of tub and called it a torture day. Well these diva are raising every bar of fitness and how.

Rakul fans are stunned over this video and are calling her the bravest hottie of all. Rakul has been one of the most beloved actresses, and slowly she is making her mark in Bollywood too. The actors are also in a relationship with actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani, and they often step out together on dinner and movie dates. Rakul is one of those actresses who doesn't shy away from speaking about her personal life in public, and she happily spoke about her relationship with Jacky. They both look just adorable together. And we cannot wait for them to tie the knot soon. Also Read - Did Zeenat Aman just judge Urfi Javed's fashion choices? Fans feel so [Watch video]