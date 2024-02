Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's impending wedding has got all the media attention. The two have been dating for almost three years now. The nuptials will supposedly happen from January 19 to 21 in Goa. It seems the couple want a really low-key wedding so there are no extended receptions like we saw in case of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. The couple had initially planned on a destination wedding in the Middle East but switched over to India keeping with the sentiment of promoting Indian destinations. As we know, PM Narendra Modi has urged India's elite to explore exotic Indian destinations. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; couples seek blessings of Ambani's Ganpati

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani holiday in Thailand

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani are now in Thailand with their family and good friends. The couple partied on a sailing boat sharing some pics on social media. We can see Rakul Preet Singh and the rest of the ladies rocking their swimwear. The actress posted pics from an Akhand Path held at her home two days back. It looks like the prep has kick-started. While the two did not hide their relationship, they do not like to talk about in public.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani grab attention

The two made it official some years back with a Valentine's Day post. The actress said a strong friendship is the base of their relationship. She said she would not accept emotional cheating in a relationship. She revealed she is cool if her partner makes a mistake and admits it in front of her. Rakul Preet Singh said it is normal for humans to err. She revealed this to News 18. On the professional front, she was seen in Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan and Isha Koppikar. The movie did decent business at the Tamil Nadu box office.