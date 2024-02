Bollywood's lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married. The two got hitched at a five-star resort in Goa owned by the ITC Group. We can see that Rakul Preet Singh chose pastels like Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani at her wedding. But the bride did not opt for two of Bollywood's most loved designers, Sabyasachi or Manish Malhotra. Instead, they chose Tarun Tahiliani. The couturier who is hailed as one of the founding fathers of Indian fashion. He has shared their vision for the big day on his social media handle. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani FIRST PICS OUT as man and wife; couple tie knot in a dreamy ceremony

Tarun Tahiliani shares details of outfits

It seems Rakul Preet Singh wanted a contemporary lehenga for the wedding. The designer made a lehenga with 3D floral motifs in shades of ivory and blush pink. The actress wanted to be a modern bride with a vibrant personality. Both the husband and wife were styled by Ami Patel. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding: Couple tie the knot in two ceremonies

Tarun Tahiliani made sure that Jackky Bhagnani's sherwani had the highest quality of craftsmanship. They used the Chinar leaf, a motif that is synonymous with Kashmir all over the outfit. The groom also wore a heavy kundan necklace. The actress opted for dewy makeup with glossy nude pink lips. Given how pastels rule the design scene, it is not surprising to see an obsession with pastel hues. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple to chose THIS designer over Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra?

The couple initially planned to have a destination wedding in Middle East but they opted for Goa after PM Modi said that HNI crowd should promote tourism in India. The wedding was attended by the likes of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others. The two have been dating for four years now.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had been friends for a long time. The couple did not hide their relationship but do not like to discuss it. The actor-producer is waiting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that will come in the month of May 2024.