Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married. The couple have reportedly tied the knot at ITC Grand Goa. Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in two ceremonies. There was a Sindhi one keeping in mind the groom's roots and a traditional Anand Karaj from the bride's side. The two had been dating for a while now. The wedding has been graced by celebs from Bollywood like Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor and others. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple to chose THIS designer over Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra?

