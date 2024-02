Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been in the news. They make for an adorable jodi and it is always a treat to watch them together. The two have been in the news for the reports of their marriage. Yes, the couple has reportedly decided to get married. They have been dating for a long time now and as per reports, they will get married on February 21 in Goa. However, none of them have posted anything or confirmed that they are getting married. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Star-studded reception, lavish venue, high-profile guests and more

Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani pre-wedding festivities begin?

But now, Rakul Preet Singh posted her picture on her Instagram stories and it seems the pre-wedding festivities of her wedding with Jackky have begun. Sharing her selfie, Rakul wrote, "#AkhandPaath #Waheguru". It seems the couple has started with the blessings of God. The Akhand Paath looks like the start of their journey to forever. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Ram Mandir Rath replica ahead of rumoured wedding [Watch Video]

Earlier, it was reported in India Today that Rakul and Jackky will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on February 22 for their friends from Bollywood and S0uth industries. The reports also said that the pre-wedding festivities will begin from February 19 and many big people have been invited.

Here's a video of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be attending the wedding. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. They were earlier planning to have the wedding out of India but it seems after speaking to PM Narendra Modi they decided to have the wedding in India itself.

Talking about Jackky, he is currently busy promoting Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He is producing the movie. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh is busy shooting for Indian 2 and Ayalaan.