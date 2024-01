Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been in a steady relationship for quite sometime now. It was back in 2021 that they confirmed their relationship by sharing a post on social media. It was on her 31st birthday that the actor and producer shared a picture with Rakul Preet Singh that had them holding hands. He penned a long note stating that she means the world to him. Cut to 2024, whispers are being heard that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot soon. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor; actresses who gifted themselves lavish cars in 2023

All about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to get married on February 22. Ditching the gorgeous Rajasthan that has been a favourite of top Bollywood celebrities for weddings, Rakul and Jackky have reportedly chosen Goa as their wedding destination. An insider informs the portal that it is going to be a private affair as they are private people. Jackky Bhagnani is said to be in Bangkok enjoying his bachelor party while Rakul Preet is enjoying her break in Thailand. The couple hasn't officially confirmed anything. Also Read - Revealed: Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars and their favourite vacation destinations

In an earlier interview, Rakul Preet Singh had spilled the beans on the love story. She revealed that it was during the lockdown that they came close to each other. Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are neighbours and as they met a few times over the lockdown, they bonded well. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress also revealed what binds them together. She said, "We are both very similar people. We both prioritise our work, we’re both family-oriented people. We both love working out, we both love eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on." Ever since they have made their relationship Insta official, they have engaged in social media PDA by dropping sweet pictures and mushy pictures with each other. We now await official confirmation from the duo.