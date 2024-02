Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are soon to be Mr and Mrs. They top Bollywood couple is all set to tie the knot in Goa. It was in 2021 that they made their relationship public as Rakul Preet Singh shared a post on social media. She shared a picture that had them holding hands. Since then, Rakul and Jackky have been spotted together at events, parties and more. Now, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to get married whilst surrounded by friends and family. While we await the official pictures of the couple from the wedding, first pictures revealing welcome drinks and more have gone viral. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding guestlist: Varun Dhawan with pregnant Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor and more to attend?

Get the latest updates from entertainment news only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel.

The first picture is of the welcome board that states that Bhagnani and Singh families welcome the guests. Another pictures shows the welcome drink. Initials of Rakul and Jackky are embossed on the coconut shell. Given that it is a beach wedding in Goa, coconut water makes for the perfect welcome drink.

About the wedding venue, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have planned for healthy meals. The guests will get healthy food choices that are gluten free and sugar free. Rakul and Jackky are both fitness freaks and thus want to ensure that everything is healthy for their guests too. There will be a health corner at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

Apart from this, there are many reports suggesting about the guests at the wedding. Varun Dhawan and his pregnant wife Natasha Dalal was papped at the Goa airport. They are going to be at the wedding. Akshay Kumar and his family are also going to be a part of the wedding. Reports also suggest that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are going to perform at Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding. Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and wife Anand Ahuja, will also attend.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding date is said to be February 21. The wedding festivities will begin on February 19 and go on for three days.