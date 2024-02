Rakul Preet Singhand Jackky Bhagnaniare all set to take the saat pheras. After being in a relationship for a while, the stars have decided to take the plunge and have planned a destination wedding. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will reportedly exchange the wedding vows in Goa sometime this week. Two days ago, Rakul and Jackky flew off to Goa and their pictures from the airport went viral. Now, all eyes are on the wedding pictures and the guestlist. If the latest reports are anything to go by, some of the prominent names from the film industry will be seen at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. Also Read - 12th Fail creates history in Kashmir with monumental revival of Jadooz cinema in Baramulla after 33 years

Check out the latest updates from entertainment news only on our WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani: Karan Wahi talks about the challenges he faced while portraying Virat in the show [Exclusive]

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding guestlist Also Read - Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain criticises Indian TV shows; 'Nations jinke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai...'

Trending Now

As per the latest reports, Akshay Kumar along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara have already flown off to Goa to be a part of the wedding. They were papped together at the Mumbai airport and video went viral. Another report in News18 suggests that Varun Dhawan will also be a part of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding. This morning, Varun Dhawan and his pregnant wife Natasha Dalal were papped at the airport. They were then papped at Goa airport, there to attend the wedding? Apart from this, report also suggests that stars like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur will also be attending the big shaadi. Name of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star Shahid Kapoor is also on the guestlist. The report states that industry-mates who are associated with Pooja Entertainment will be seen at the wedding.

Here's a video of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh at Siddhivinayak temple

The wedding date of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is said to be February 21. The wedding festivities are said to last three days, starting today. Ahead of the wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and her parents were papped visiting the Bhagnanis. Their houses were decked up in lights. It was in October 2021 that Rakul Preet Singh made her relationship Insta official with Jackky Bhagnani. Since then, they have been sharing mushy pictures on social media and engaging in social media PDA. We now await their official wedding pictures.