Bollywood's most romantic couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. There is a lot of buzz going around their lavish wedding. As per reports, the two will get married in ITC Grand in south Goa. Moreover, the couple has kept a limited guest list for their destination wedding and will get married in the presence of their family and close friends. Details about their wedding outfits have been kept under wraps.

Rakul and Jackky were spotted at designer Tarun Tahiliani's studio recently and there were rumours that the couple will wear his designed outfits for their special day. But, now as per TimesofIndia, the head over heels in love couple has five designers who are working on their outfits for pre-wedding festivities including mehendi, sangeet as well as for wedding attires.

Designers including Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu & Nikhil, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are reportedly working together to create a couple's outfits. TOI also quoted a source saying that the two will don a blend of Indian and international designers. If reports are to be believed then outfits created by an international designer are also in talks. Rakul seems to give her mehendi outfit a contemporary twist while honoring her Punjabi heritage.

Rakul and Jackky's beach wedding destination seems to be perfect for their special day. The two have no immediate honeymoon plans as they will get back to work right after their wedding. Rakul will be working three days before her wedding ceremonies and will resume work within a week.

