Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: The official video from the wedding is out, and we must say that the bride and groom's union seems like straight out of a fairy tale. Be it Rakul's dance while walking down the aisle, the way she leaned when Jackky was trying to put garland around her neck, or even the haldi ceremony, everything just looked picture-perfect and straight out of a fairy tale. Check out the video below: Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Pic: Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other celebs attend the star-studded ceremony; check INSIDE pics

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Why this is not like other Bollywood shaadis, but better

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on 21 February 2024 in Goa. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, among others, attended the bash. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: The soon-to-be groom can't hide his happiness, blushes as he gets spotted at the airport