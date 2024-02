It is the D-day for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The Bollywood couple is tying the knot today, 21st February, in Goa. The big fat wedding day has finally arrived. Jackky and Rakul Preet have been dating each other for a couple of years now. After making their relationship Instagram official three years ago, rumours started floating about their wedding. And the day is finally here. It is not just a big Bollywood wedding but even better than that. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are opting for a carbon-neutral wedding. Scroll down to know what it is...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani opt for carbon-neutral wedding

Social activist, Ripudaman Bevli took to his social media handle and revealed how Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are doing their bit for the environment and nature amidst their Big Bollywood Shaadi. Bevli highlights Indian weddings which are typically a three-day affair, generate 800 kgs of wet waste, 1500 kgs of dry waste and 250 tons of carbon emissions. These calculations are based on the fact that about 10 million weddings happen every year in India. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: These FIVE designers to create couple's outfits; Manish Malhotra is not on the list

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani changed the wedding venue to Goa

Ripudaman reveals how can one reduce the environmental impact of weddings. Firstly, he highlights that one can go local for their big fat even destination weddings. Now, there have been reports of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani planning a destination wedding outside India. However, they changed their plans and moved to Goa, India. It is said that they were planning to tie the knot in the Middle East. However, after PM Narendra Modi's initiative they switched their wedding destination. By keeping the wedding within the country, the travel time and resources were reduced. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple to marry at THIS lavish Goa hotel; costs THIS much per night [View Pics]

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani sent E-vites

A couple of days ago, the wedding invitation of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani went viral. It confirmed the date of their wedding, that is, today. It is believed that Rakul and Jackky sent e-vites to the guests for their wedding. Ripudaman says that it is stress-free and also environment-friendly.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding trousseau

It is said that the bride and groom are going to wear Tarun Tahiliani couture for their wedding. Oftentimes people buy new outfits for weddings which has a serious impact on the environment. One can always go for sustainable fashion by repeating or recycling their old outfits as new. One can even rent or thrift. As per reports, the bride and groom have been in talks with five designers for their wedding trousseau.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani opt for no disposables policy

The post also highlights the bad impact of disposables on the environment. Use and throw paper and plastic dishes often end up in a landfill. It might look like a good option but is rather not. If looking for a cost-effective wedding, one can always check out crockery bank. Rakul and Jackky have done the same.

Apart from that, the post also talks about avoiding firecrackers during the wedding. Ripudaman lauded Rakul for her initiative and hopes many more will follow. Now, that's certainly a great way to have a wedding.