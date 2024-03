Rakul Preet Singh got married to Jackky Bhagnani on 21st February this year. It was a dreamy wedding in Goa for the two love birds who had been dating for quite a while. Soon after their wedding, Rakul Preet and Jackky jumped into their work routines. They have been sharing firsts as husband and wife now and this year, their first festival together will be Holi. What a fun event right? Rakul Preet Singh attended an event in the city last evening and she opened up on her first Holi plans with Jackky.

Rakul Preet Singh shares her first Holi plans after wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

During a recent media interaction at an event, trailblazer Rakul Preet was about her Holi plans after her wedding. Rakul seemed pretty excited and gushed about celebrating the festival for the first time after the wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. Furthermore, Rakul was asked if getting married had changed anything in her life. The actress had a strong response to the same. She asks, "Why does a wedding have to change anything?" The actress says that it is a beautiful part of life and is quite normal. She adds that there won't be any change before and after the wedding. We loved that answer, Rakul!

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani get back to shooting after wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are enjoying the little joys of life such as going to the gym together and burning the calories after the grand wedding and the scrumptious food and celebrations. Holi is going to add to it again now.

Talking about their work front, Jackky is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is going to be a big action entertainer. The songs and BTS videos from the sets have already become the talk of the town. On the other hand, as per IMDb, he is also producing two films starring Shahid Kapoor. He has Hero No 1 and Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the pipeline. Rakul Preet Singh has Indian 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Mere Husband Ki Biwi to name a few.