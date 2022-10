Earlier this year, and made their relationship official with a romantic picture on social media. While the two are busy on their professional front, reports of their impending marriage have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. The Doctor G actress recently pulled up her brother Aman Preet while taking a dig at a media report for leaking the details of her wedding with her producer boyfriend. Also Read - Doctor G trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana tries to lose 'male touch' as a gynaecologist in yet another quirky but important film

Quoting a report by TOI which said that her brother Aman confirmed her wedding with Jackky, Rakul laughed it off and tweeted, "? @AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it's funny how I don't have news about my life." To which, Aman responded, "???? I just got to know I confirmed."

The report had quoted a source saying that Rakul and Jackky will get married in 2023 as they both believe in the institution of marriage. It also quoted Aman saying that marriage is obviously on the cards but nothing is concrete as of now. He added that Rakul will announce her wedding and right now both his sister and her boyfriend are busy with their work commitments.

A couple of months ago, Rakul had talked about why she didn't hide her relationship with Jackky. She had said that relationship is the most natural progression for any human being and they don't want to hide and say ‘we are just good friends’. However, she had said that she doesn't want her relationship to be a talking point.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Cuttputlli also starring in the lead. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Doctor G with . The trailer of Doctor G gave a glimpse of how Ayushmann's character struggles to be a male gynecologist around female patients.

In the film, Ayushmann is joined by , the coordinator of the medical college, Rakul Preet Singh, who plays his senior in the film, and Sheeba Chaddha playing the role of his mother. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy drama set in a medical campus.