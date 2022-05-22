Last year, producer-actor confirmed that he is dating on social media. He wished his "love" happy birthday along with a loved-up picture wherein the two were seen holding hands and walking. While Rakul gets talked about her relationship with Jackky, she says that she would be rather talked about by people about her professional life rather than her personal affairs. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Urfi Javed and other celebs get caught off-guard

"Anybody's personal life is as normal as anything else in their life. It is just that if we were not actors, it wouldn't be a talking point. In fact, I feel being in a relationship is the most natural progression for any human being. Like after parents, having siblings, and then having friends, you have a partner. We don't want to hide and say 'we are just good friends'. We want to acknowledge that. But do I want it to be a talking point at all points? The answer is no," Rakul told Hindustan Times.

Talking about being written about them, Rakul further added, "My work should speak. Both of us are on our own individual journeys when it comes to our professional sphere. And that's it. I don't read it. What matters to me is my job. I treat my job like a job. I am a girl who acts by profession. When I go back, I am a girl who has a very normal life. This is the conditioning I grew up with. It is very important to disconnect from work and connect with people who are not from your workspace. Because then you are not delusional."

Last year, Jackky shared a birthday wish for Rakul and wrote, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet".

Rakul shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote a loved up message for Jackky that reads, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."