Rakul Preet Singh has been shelling out major travel goals with her latest vacation in Dubai. The actress who had two releases this year, namely Tejas Vijay Deoskar’s Chhatriwali and Nikhil Mahajan’s I Love You, has given herself a break from movies. She has let her hair down, unwinding on the beaches of Dubai. And that too in style. Rakul, known for her sartorial choices has been turning heads with her perfect beach avatar. To be precise, her Dubai diaries seem to be all about fun and fashion. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Salman Khan's guards push Vicky Kaushal aside as they bump into each other, Netizens say, 'Aam aadmi ki tarah...' [WATCH VIDEO]

Rakul Preet Singh Dubai diaries

On July 23, Rakul Preet Singh treated us with some glimpses of her holiday session on Instagram, dishing some major fashion inspo. “Sun and sand” read her caption. The Doctor G actress donned a rusty green bikini set, that she teamed up with a lime-green oversized shirt. Her hair was made in a top bun and she sported a pair of black sunglasses. In the first couple of pictures, the actress was captured chilling on a sunlounger at the beach, flaunting her toned legs, a beaming smile on her face. Rakul posed against the cityscape while dipping her feet into the shallow waters, enjoying her beach day out to the fullest. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh does an ice bath in a blue bikini while on a vacation; this is how people are responding to her video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh in the Maldives

Rakul Preet Singh seems to be a beach baby, often embarking on trips to the sandy beaches. Earlier, the actress left us swooning with her breathtaking pictures from the Maldives. Slipping into an array of bikini wear, Rakul was a sight to behold. While she aced the red swimsuit, with a halter-neck bikini and a shrug of the same hue, the Thank God actress set the temperatures soaring in a cut-out, tangerine dress, having a slide slit. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and more divas who dared to wear the risquest outfits in recent times and totally slayed [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh work front

Rakul Preet Singh has a couple of films lined up in her kitty. She has been roped in for a Tamil-language science fiction comedy, titled Ayalaan. Helmed by R Ravi Kumar, the film also stars Sivakarthikeyan in a titular role, alongside Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Bhanupriya, and

Karunakaran. Apart from Ayalaan, Rakul is also a part of S Shankar’s action entertainer Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. Indian 2 is headlined by Kamal Haasan, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Gulshan Grover in important roles.