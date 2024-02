Rakul Preet Singh returned back to Mumbai yesterday with Jackky Bhagnani. The actress was seen entering the Bhagnani home dressed in a yellow salwar kameez. She flaunted her sindoor and mangal sutra quite prominently. Today, she did her Pehli Rasoi rasam. It is also called as chaunka chardhana in Punjabi homes. Generally, women make something sweet to symbolise a pleasant relationship in new home with in-laws. The actress made halwa and shared a pic of the same. We can see that she made halwa with elaichi and pistachios. The couple have been trending since their wedding in Goa. Also Read - After Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's pastel wedding, Sonarika Bhadoria gets love from social media for her unique red bridal look

Rakul Preet Singh gets warm welcome in Bhagnani home

Rakul Preet Singh has married actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani who helms Pooja Entertainment. Her father-in-law is Vashu Bhagnani. He told the paps that he was happy to welcome Laxmi at home in form of new bahu Rakul Preet Singh. Her sister-in-law was seen distributing sweets to the paps outside the bungalow. The couple came to their home Puja Casa in the suburbs. We can see that members of the Bhagnani fam shared pics with her. Here is a pic of the halwa made by Rakul Preet Singh. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding: Designer Tarun Tahiliani shares details of the couple's outfits for the big day

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding

The two tied the knot in the ITC Grand Goa. The nuptials was attended by Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The couple wore outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani for the big day. While Rakul Preet Singh is a Sikh, Jackky is from a Sindhi home. The couple plan to go on a long honeymoon after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Bhumi Pednekar posted a message saying the two are so identical to one another.