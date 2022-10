will be seen in the movie, Thank God next. She has been in the news for her films and dating actor-producer . Now, an old video of Rakul Preet Singh is doing the rounds, which dates back to the time when she took part in the Miss India contest. We can see a very young Rakul Preet Singh walking to the dais with . who is one of the panelists asks her what her reaction would be if she discovered that her son was gay. He tells her it is not an easy question, and she needs to double think.

Rakul Preet Singh says her initial reaction would be of shock and she might end up slapping him. However, she adds that later she will realise that sexuality is an individual's choice and would accept his decision. She says she would let him go ahead with a partner of his choice. She also adds that she prefers to be straight i.e heterosexual.

The old video is making news once again. Seeing the video, a person has commented on Reddit, "Nothing shocking about this. The amount of homophobia and racism within these "popular" girls even in regular lives is INSANE." Others have praised Rakul Preet Singh for being realistic. A person wrote, "So unaware. So uneducated. "I will slap him" Yes, because you normalize violence. "I prefer to be straight" Yes, because you are so brainwashed and close minded. And these people get platforms to voice their opinions." In fact, some have even said that she is looking a lot like in the video. Some have trolled what Sonu Sood is wearing.

Rakul Preet Singh later said in an interview that she was not keen on Miss India Contest as she felt unprepared to wear a bikini. But her parents were confident and she says her supportive parents made her journey in showbiz a lot more easier.