Rakul Preet Singh has been super active on Instagram, sharing amazing photoshoots, unfiltered videos and pictures, vacation pictures and more. And recently, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video on the popular Pakistani song Pasoori. The De De Pyaar De actress is seen in a black outfit and is flaunting her curves in her latest post. Rakul looks drop-dead gorgeous in the video and it'll leave you mesmerised. Jackky Bhagnani, for one, is bowled over by her moves.

Rakul grooves on Pasoori

Rakul Preet Singh has made us groove on various songs from her films. However, her moves on Pasoori are fluid and she looks super hot in black. The Attack actress begins on a super strong note and holds your attention with her expressions and movements. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the post saying, "Feels for my current fav song and Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best." Rakul Preet, who is a fitness buff, is seen flaunting her toned body in the song. Check out the dance video here:

Jackky Bhagnani reacts to Rakul's hot video

Rakul Preet Singh got a lot of love and likes for the video. , Vijay Ganguly, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, and others were all praise for Rakul Preet's dance on Pasoori. However, to take the cake, was Rakul Preet Singh's BF and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky dropped a lot of heart eyes, red hearts and fire emoticons. He also wrote, "can you teach me also," with a laughing emoticon. Rakul responded to him, saying, "Sure," with a closed-eyes monkey, hearts and more emoticons. Check out the social media interaction here:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's love story

Last year on Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, the actress and Jackky Bhagnani confirmed their relationship. The two have been dating for some time but had kept their relationship private. The actress had opened up about validating her relationship on Instagram. She said that it is important to give the other person that respect. Rakul Preet shared that she felt like revealing it but doesn't she want to keep talking about it and make news. Reports state that that Rakul Preet and Jackky are planning to tie the knot this year.

Rakul Preet Singh's work front

As per IMDB, Rakul Preet Singh has Thank God with and Sidharth Malhotra, Doctor G with , 's Ayalaan, Chhatriwali and more in the pipeline.