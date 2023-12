Popular South Indian actor Ram Charan and Made In Heaven 2 actress Sobhita Dhulipala have recently teamed up for a new commercial wherein they will play the roles of bride and groom. In the latest 45-second commercial of the wedding outfit brand, both Ram and Sobhita look stunning in these wedding attires and we cannot take our eyes off them. Get all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news updates instantly as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp Also Read - KGF star Yash to Allu Arjun, know the education qualifications of wives of South Indian superstars

The two are seen talking with their eyes as they have a no-dialogue conversation in the advertisement. Sobhita as a bride seems to be miffed with her bride Ram who gets late to the mandap. Sobhita's voiceover begins saying, 'I knew you'd be late, you are not serious', while he says 'I was stuck in traffic'.

The two stare at each other, while their eyes do all the talking as they are seen exchanging their wedding vows. The two complete every stage of the marriage ceremony and finally take seven vows. The official description of the commercial reads, 'He's late. She's tough. A dramatic tale of love. Watch how being Taiyaar leads to their happily ever after.'

Watch Ram Charan and Sobhita Dhulipala's video

On the work front, Sobhita was seen in The Night Manager and the Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan: II. She will soon be seen in the American action thriller Monkey Man. While, Ram will be seen in the political action thriller Gam Changer, directed by Shankar.