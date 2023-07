The arrival of Klin Kaara, the first child of Ram Charan and Upasana has become the talk of the town, captivating everyone from the moment her unique name is revealed. Fans can't get enough of this little princess, and her recent naming event has only added to the excitement. The proud father, Ram Charan, shared a heartwarming video of the ceremony, giving fans an inside glimpse into the joyous occasion. As a result, they find themselves rewatching the video, cherishing every moment. One particular moment that left a lasting impression on fans was the mesmerizing performance by the Chenchu tribe. In the video, Upasana, Kamineni Konidela, expresses her desire for her daughter to receive the blessings of the Chenchu Tribal Goddess. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay maintains TOP spot beating Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and other actors to be the most popular stars in India [Check List]

The Chenchus are an indigenous community residing in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. They speak their native Chenchu language. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, had previously undertaken an inspiring green-skilling initiative, working with the Chenchu Tribe residing in the Amrabad village, Telangana. Also Read - Ram Charan wishes Upasana on her birthday with an adorable video; Klin Kaara makes special appearance [Watch]

One of the remarkable outcomes of this initiative was showcased at the India Art Fair, where Upasana exhibited a collection of scented Beeswax candles crafted entirely from forest produce from the Amrabad forest belt in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district. These candles were consciously crafted by the talented Chenchu tribal community, celebrating their traditional skills and preserving their heritage. Also Read - Top 10 South Indian actors who are the box office kings in the real sense

Trending Now

On Mother's Day 2023, Upasana shared a heartwarming photo of herself, reflecting on her journey into motherhood. In her touching post, she expressed immense pride in embracing motherhood for all the right reasons. Her decision to become a mother was not influenced by societal expectations or conforming to norms.

Instead, it was a choice made from emotional readiness, driven by a deep desire to provide her child with unconditional love and care for their overall well-being. Celebrating her first Mother's Day, Upasana's words resonate with the essence of genuine love and dedication to her new role as a mother.

With every step of Klin Kaara's journey being showered with love and blessings, fans eagerly await more delightful moments shared by this beautiful family.