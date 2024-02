Ram Charan has been one of the best actors in the South industry. He has been the lead in RRR and the movie has done extremely well globally. Who doesn't remember his dance performance in the Natu Natu song? Now, Ram Charan fans have another reason to celebrate. Yes, the actor is coming up with a new film and this time it is even bigger project. Also Read - Ram Charan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali teaming up for movie based on legendary King Suheldev?

Ram Charan to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

As per reports in Siasat, the actor is considered for a big pan India film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, the official confirmations have not come out yet. It is being said that Ram Charan has liked the script and is interested in doing the movie. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more South Indian actors and their beautiful real life partners

Reports also state that the film takes inspiration from Amish's popular book, The Legend of Suheldev. Ram Charan is reportedly approached to play the role of a Rajput warrior Suheldev Barhaj. It will be an epic saga and is definitely sounding super exciting.

Ram Charan's upcoming movies

The official announcement will be made shortly. Talking about Ram Charan's other films, he is looking forward to his upcoming film titled Game Changer. He is reportedly playing the role of an IAS officer in the movie. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and others.

However, it is being said that there have been delays in the production of the film. Director Shankar has been handling a lot of projects together and hence, there is a delay. But he is known for perfection and will definitely deliver and amazing movie.

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he recently announced that he is bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for Love and War. The genre and details of the film have not been revealed. The film will go on floors in a few years and will release on Christmas 2025.