and his wife Upasana Konidela are ready to welcome their little one. Upasana announced her pregnancy last year in December in an adorable social media post. The mother-to-be has flaunted her baby bump at several public events and occasions. With the delivery date inching closer, fans are eager to hear the good news. Luckily, the wait is almost over. As per a report by Telugu Bulletin, Upasana’s due date of delivery is between June 16 to June 22.

Upasana Konidela to give birth in India

Earlier in February, Upasana, who is the Vice Chairperson of CSR at the Apollo Hospitals revealed that she will be giving birth to her kid in India. Speculations were rife that the couple was planning to have their child in the United States when Ram Charan had requested a consultation with Dr Jennifer Ashton when he attended the US television show Good Morning America. Later on, Upasana refuted the rumours, clarifying that they are willing to welcome their firstborn in India.

Upasana on being pregnant after 10 years of marriage

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the nuptial knot on June 14, 2012. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana broke her silence about getting pregnant, after almost a decade of marriage. She shared her happiness about being a mother for the first time. Upasana also added that she and her husband chose to have a baby when they were ready to become parents. Their decision was not based on societal expectations.

Upasana further clarified why it was the “best time” for the couple to bring the little new member into the world. “I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves," she revealed. It was a “mutual decision” from both Upasana and Ram Charan.

Upasana Konidela-Ram Charan’s pre-baby celebrations

Upasana has been quite confident in flaunting her baby bump at several public events or occasions. Ram Charan and Upasana spent quality time, ahead of theri firstborn’s arrival. The pair jetted off to the Maldives for their babymoon and also celebrated Upasana’s baby shower upon returning.