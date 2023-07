Quite a good number of Indian films are making their way to the theaters in Japan. Thanks to Rajamouli's Baahubali and RRR that opened the gates a little more for Indian cinema. Ram Charan has fans in Japan who are high in number and as they showed interest in watching his previous films, Rangasthalam was released at the theaters in Japan recently and the film is doing amazingly well at the box office there. The same is the case with Yash's KGF. Both the chapters of the film have been released in Japan and even this film is doing amazingly well at the box office. Also Read - Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara has a Chenchu connection; here’s how

Rangasthalam has achieved an impressive milestone at the Japanese box office, crossing the 1 crore mark in Indian currency. The movie's extraordinary word-of-mouth and positive reception have contributed to its success, and it is expected to continue its triumphant theatrical run, potentially even surpassing the popularity of the KGF series in Japan. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay maintains TOP spot beating Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and other actors to be the most popular stars in India [Check List]

Here are the first-weekend box office totals for each film in Japan:

KGF Chapter 2: $5,200,800

KGF Chapter 1: $5,860,210

Rangasthalam: $10,131,550 Also Read - Ram Charan wishes Upasana on her birthday with an adorable video; Klin Kaara makes special appearance [Watch]

Trending Now

The film made its debut in Japan on 14th July, making an impressive 2.5 million yen on its opening day from 70 screens. The strong initial response prompted the allocation of more screens in the following days, further expanding its reach across the country.

It's impressive to see that Rangasthalam has outperformed both KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 in bookings and box office totals in Japan. Rangasthalam opened to a profit of 2.5 million yen on around 70 screens in Japan, and its positive word-of-mouth among Japanese viewers indicates a successful run is expected.

The entertainment company Space Box has been making significant strides in the Japanese film market by releasing various Indian films. Notable among these releases are movies like Ponniyin Selvan 1&2, Kantara, Waltair Veerayya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and many others. Adding to their impressive portfolio, Space Box has also taken the responsibility of releasing the blockbuster Telugu film Rangasthalam in Japan.