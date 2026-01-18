Ram Gopal Varma CLAIMS Dhurandhar 2 will be biggest Multi starrer in Hindi Cinema; REVEALS why

Ram Gopal Varma made some big claims about Dhurandhar 2. Here is what he said about Ranveer Singh starrer.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now stated that Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi-starrer movie ever in the cinema. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The filmmaker asserted that the massive scale of the Dhurandhar sequel stems from the impact the characters created in the first film. As per Varma, every character introduced in Dhurandhar has left a huge mark on the hearts and minds of the audience, which elevated the onscreen presence of giant superstars. Varma said that some roles in the film have appeared small or big at that time, but the audience responses have transformed them into major forces.

What Ram Gopal Varma said about Dhurandhar 2?

The filmmaker tweeted, “Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever.”

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about

In the 1st… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2026

How netizens reacted to the post

A user said, “It's dhurandhar vs toxic.” Another wrote, “The first big budget film where all the “character artistes” got more traction than hero.” A comment read, “Dhurandhar 2 will be lit.” A tweet read, “Yes it will shake the Indian box-office for sure.” Another wrote, “Waiting for the blockbuster sequel.” A fan tweeted, “Any other movie releasing on that day would get into a disaster mode.” Another wrote, “That's what the storyline does, all the characters are important and contribute to the double impact for the movie.”

About Dhurandhar 2

As per the climax of Dhurandhar, the part 2 will focus on the training of the Indian spy and how will he rule Lyari. The movie is set to feature Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pondar, Naveen Kaushik and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Dhurandhar 2 is also directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie is set to be released in theatres on March 19. It will face a box office clash with Yash’s Toxic. The buzz around the two movies is equally high and fans cannot wait to watch the films on big screens.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more