Ram Gopal Varma has in an interview spoken about how The Kashmir Files and RRR have changed the Indian film industry. Today, SS Rajamouli - Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in the global box office. At the same time, The Kashmir Files has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the ticket windows. Ram Gopal Varma said that he felt that The Kashmir Files was the biggest game-changer being made on a budget of Rs 10 to 14 crores. As we know, the budget of RRR is close to Rs 5oo crores. Also Read - BTS: From Jungkook sitting on Kim Taehyung's lap to JiKook bridal walk - Here's a recap of PTD On Stage Las Vegas D2 moments

Ram Gopal Varma told India Today that he does not consider RRR as a game-changer and feels it cannot bring about a change. He said it is a lavishly mounted film. He said such movies come once in four to five years. He also said that makers only trusted someone with a great track record like SS Rajamouli with a movie like this. He said The Kashmir Files is a real game-changer. He says that movie can give filmmakers a lot confidence. Ram Gopal Varma told India Today, "That is, if you make a film on a budget of ₹10 crore, and it spins over ₹250 crore, look at the performance level. This is what The Kashmir Files did. Obviously, RRR and The Kashmir Files are minting money. But, it is easy to make The Kashmir Files, but not RRR." He said that not everyone filmmaker would have a budget of Rs 5oo crores to make a movie. On the other hand, many have budgets of Rs 10 to 15 crores. Also Read - Has Karan Kundrra finalised a flat worth Rs 20-crore in Bandra? These pics will blow your mind

Ram Gopal Varma had earlier said that Vivek Agnihotri was a brave filmmaker. He said he did not set out to please the audience and dished out what he felt was right. He said The Kashmir Files broke every rule in the book, and drew large crowds to the theatres. He said trade experts would spend time analyzing its success. Also Read - Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan and more: TV stars who left the audience SHOCKED with their secret marriage revelations