Yesterday (27), a clash took place between and Kichcha Sudeepa on Twitter. A few days ago, Kichcha at an event while talking about Kannada films doing well at the box office pan-India stated that 'Hindi is not a national language anymore'. Ajay took to Twitter to question Sudeepa if Hindi is not a national language why they release their films in Hindi. Kichcha gave a reply to Ajay, and later things were sorted between the two. However, took to Twitter to put his point of view about the whole scenario and stated that North stars are insecure and jealous of South stars.

While giving a reply to Kichcha, he wrote, "Nothing can drive the point better than ur question on ,what if you answer in Kannada to a Hindi tweet from @ajaydevgn .. Kudos to you and I hope everyone realises there's no north and south and india is 1."

He tweeted about Ajay, "I believe so Ajay ..I know u as a person for so long and I know u could never mean it in the way it seemed to some ..Languages grew out of regional and cultural conviniences and were always meant to integrate and not separate."

RGV further said that there’s a war between Bollywood and South, “Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement ,because unless there’s a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood.”

Well, it didn’t end here, he further tweeted, “The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films. Like the PROOF of the PUDDING is in the eating , the runway 34 collections will prove how much GOLD (kgf2) is there in HINDI versus KANNADA .. @ajaydevgn versus @KicchaSudeep.”

In the past few months, not many Bollywood films have been able to make a mark at the box office. But, Hindi dubbed versions of films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 have been blockbusters at the box office.