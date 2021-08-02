Ram Gopal Varma rechristens Friendship Day as Enemyship Day and tweets, 'Chances of your wife running away with your best friend are more'

It wouldn't be wrong to say that filmmaker has unusual ways to celebrate an occassion. We have often seen him making bizarre statements including his tweets on Women's Day that had almost landed him in trouble. This time around, RGV marked Friendship day by rechristening it as Enemyship Day.

In a series of tweets, RGV mentioned how it is better to have enemies than friends by citing a few examples. While some people found his one-liners to be funny, some agreed with his thoughts and joined the bandwagon. Take a look.

"The problem with helping a friend is, next time he needs help, he will again come to u only," read his tweet.

It was followed by another one which says, "Good thing about enemies is that they can’t betray you like how friends do."

And another one, "Enemies are more courageous because they face you unlike cowardly friends who backstab you."

And another, "An enemy robs while a friend steals."

"Enemies take ur strengths seriously and friends make u lose ur confidence in those strengths."

And last but not the least, "Chances of ur wife running away with ur best friend are more than running away with ur best enemy."

RGV recently launched his OTT platform, Spark OTT. He marked his entry into digital space with his film D Company, which began streaming from May 15 onwards. The film is based on Dawood Ibrahim and showcases the events in his life from 1980 to 1982. It was initially to release in cinemas on March 26 but got delayed. It released in Hindi and Telugu.