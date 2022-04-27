Ram Gopal Varma talks about Shahid Kapoor's Jersey's disastrous fate; calls it the death of Hindi remakes

's most awaited film Jersey has been released and it has been receiving a lot of LOVE from the audience. Everyone is lauding the actor's performance and is calling it his career-best film. However, the film didn't manage to earn and create the thunder at the box office due to KGF Chapter 2 and RRR release. The filmmakers had postponed the release of the film as it was supposed to clash with KGF Chapter 2, however, despite the postpone the film hasn't managed to create magic at the box office. Also Read - Runway 34 movie review: Kapil Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani and other celebs watch Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet starrer; here's what they have to say

The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes — (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

Talking about the fate of the film, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter and wrote, " The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals, if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes" As Jersey is the remake of the south film, he mentioned the same and wrote, " Original Jersey was made in Telugu and starred Nani in the lead. "If Nani 's original JERSEY from Telugu was dubbed and released it would have cost the producers just 10 lakhs whereas the remake in Hindi cost 100 cr resulting in losing enormous money, time, and effort and face #DeathOfRemakes".

RGV even raised the valid point on why south remakes films won't work among Hindi audiences, " After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa, #RRR and #KGF2, no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes. The moral of the story is it's smart to release dubbed films instead of remaking them because it's obvious that the audiences are ok with any face or any subject from anywhere as long as it interests them #DeathOfRemakes." Would you agree with the filmmaker?