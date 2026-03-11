Ram Gopal Verma makes BIG prediction ahead of Dhurandhar 2's release, says Ranveer Singh starrer could SHAKE South film industry

Ranveer Singh plays the main role in Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun are also featured in the film. On March 19, 2026, the film is scheduled to open in cinemas.

Ram Gopal Varma has praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar since it was released. He also stated that the next sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be a major blockbuster. And now, the filmmaker has warned that if Part 2 generates between Rs 1500 and 2000 crore at the box office, it may smash South cinema. In an interview with Variety India, Ram Gopal Varma discussed the anticipation for the Aditya Dhar-directed film starring Ranveer Singh. The director stated, "I think it will be fantastic."

Ram Gopal Verma praises Dhurandhar

According to the filmmaker, viewers are deeply engaged with the characters and plot of the film. He added, "I think they will just follow the trajectory of the characters from part one."

RGV also remarked that because both portions are shot concurrently, it will be like one film divided into two, and so, "I don't think they'll have any over-expectations."

What did Ram Gopal Varma say about Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

In the same conversation, he went on to add, "This is not like a franchise. It's like the 'Baahubali' films. Yeah, like that only. I feel 'Dhurandhar 2' will do better business than part one. Also, they are promoting 'Dhurandhar 2' heavily in the south."

Ram Gopal Varma discussed how the Aditya Dhar-directed film has altered the way action choreography would be performed in future Indian films. He said, "You can't have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It's got to be all real."

The filmmaker concluded, saying, "You see, if 'Dhurandhar 2' creates numbers like Rs 1500-2000 crores, then all the south films will go for a toss, I think. All south films are designed in the old-school manner."

Ram Gopal Varma on Dhurandhar 2 trailer

After the creators released the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge online, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X account and said, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL... @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2."

More on Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



