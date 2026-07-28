Ram Kapoor's SHOCKING Lock Upp 2 confession leaves contestants in tears, says 'He asked me to help him die'

Ram Kapoor became emotional on Lock Upp 2 as he revealed helping his terminally ill father honour his final wish during the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision he says cost him his relationship with his mother and sister.

Ram Kapoor's SHOCKING Lock Upp 2 confession leaves contestants in tears, says 'He asked me to help him die'

Ram Kapoor broke down some serious walls on Lock Upp 2, opening up in a way that nobody expected. In a tense moment during a task, contestants had to choose between revealing secrets or earning food money, Ram pulled the card marked "Father," and everything got pretty raw from there. He started by talking about his dad’s fight with cancer. It started when his father, 63 at the time, was diagnosed with an inoperable pancreatic tumor. Against the odds, he went through 18 rounds of chemo and managed to pull through, getting almost ten more years. But when COVID hit, cancer came back. Ram's father was in Singapore then, stuck there because of the lockdowns.

One day, during that strange, quiet, locked-down world, Ram’s father called him and asked for something no child wants to hear. He said, “He looked right at me and said, ‘Can you help me die?’” Ram didn't sugarcoat his response. He was shocked, even angry: “I said, ‘What the f**k are you talking about?’ But he wouldn’t let it go. He told me if I didn’t help, he’d have to face it alone.”

Ram’s father had made his decision, No more surgeries or chemo. He wanted to spend his last moments with his son, not in a fight he was ready to surrender. So Ram stayed by his side in the ICU, with no more treatments, just company. It was what his dad wanted. His father also left clear instructions: no tears at the funeral, and burial the very same day.

Ram doesn’t regret honoring those wishes, but it cost him. “My mother and my sister still don’t talk to me. It’s been more than five years.” Even so, Ram stands by it. “I genuinely believe it was the best thing I could’ve done for my father. Everybody lives like a king. He f...ing died like a king.” You could see how much the moment affected everyone in the house. Ram finished by saying the whole experience made him see life and death differently. He’s not scared of dying anymore, he doesn’t think anyone should be. After the episode aired, viewers lit up the internet with words of support, praising Ram for laying his pain bare, a chapter of his life that few could ever imagine sharing on TV.

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