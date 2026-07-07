Ram Kapoor's SHOCKING playboy confession on Lock Upp goes VIRAL: ‘Ektaa told Gautami about my affairs’

Ram Kapoor has made one of his most candid confessions yet on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Calling himself a former 'playboy', the actor admitted he 'can't count' the number of relationships he had before marrying Gautami in 2003, Here's what the actor said.

Ram Kapoor's SHOCKING playboy confession on Lock Upp goes VIRAL: ‘Ektaa told Gautami about my affairs’

Ram Kapoor didn’t hold back when Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa brought up his past. Chatting with Shreya Kalra, he summed up his pre-marriage days with one word 'playboy.' When Shreya pressed him about how many affairs he’d had, Ram was quick with his answer, for his life after marriage, “Not a single one,” he said. But before the wedding, the actor admitted being a playboy “I was a playboy. I can’t count my affairs.” Turns out, Ektaa Kapoor, his longtime friend and the show’s producer, was worried when she found out Ram planned to marry Gautami. Ram remembers Ektaa calling Gautami directly, telling her, “Are you really doing this? He’s had so many affairs.” She was genuinely concerned. Ram never argued with her. He actually agreed with her, “Ektaa did the right thing because I really was that guy.”

Ram met Gautami back in 2000 on the set of Ghar Ek Mandir. They clicked and became friends at first. Gautami was coming out of a tough divorce and Ram stood by her, helping her through. Their friendship turned into something more, and after nearly two years (including living together for a bit), they got married on Valentine’s Day in 2003. It’s been over twenty years since then. They have two kids, Sia and Aks, and the couple likes posting funny, playful videos together. Their chemistry is still obvious.

Ram’s comments on Lock Upp came right after he caused a stir with another take: he’d said that if someone cheats “by mistake,” it doesn’t have to end the relationship. That sparked debate online, with some folks calling it a “typical toxic man” attitude. But on Lock Upp, Ram made it clear since his wedding in 2003, he’s had zero affairs.

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is back for season two, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. It dropped on Netflix in late June, rolling out new episodes every weeknight. This season’s cast is packed: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, and more. Recently, Shilpa Shinde joined as a wildcard, stirring things up even further.

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