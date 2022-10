Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who will be seen next in Ram Setu has been grabbing headlines for the ongoing Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. The case is related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, Sukesh penned down a handwritten letter and claimed that Jacqueline had no involvement in the alleged scam. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Ram Setu: Here's how much fees Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others charged

Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil responded to Sukesh's letter and said that the actress is innocent and will fight strongly for her dignity. In an interview with ETimes lawyer, Prashant said that if the letter was written by Sukesh, then the allegations made by him need to be seriously investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED). He even said that Jacqueline is innocent and she shall fight for her dignity by following the due process of law.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Sukesh wrote a handwritten letter that was released by his lawyer wherein he mentioned clearly that it is unfortunate that has been made an accused in the PMLA case. He even mentioned that the two were in a relationship and if he gave her and her family gifts then what is her fault?

Last month, Jacqueline was granted interim bail by Delhi High Court in the money laundering case. Though, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the bail plea.