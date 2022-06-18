2022 has not been a great year for Akshay Kumar. The actor’s two films, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, failed to make a mark at the box office. This year, he has two more films lined up for a release, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. While the former hits the big screens on 11th August 2022, the latter is scheduled to release on Diwali this year. Yesterday, the makers of Thank God announced that their movie will also release on Diwali 2022. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung or Jungkook – which Bangtan Boys' ending fairy challenge at Music Bank did you love the most? Vote Now

Well, there were reports that Ram Setu will take the OTT route and won't release in theatres. However, producer Vikram Malhotra denied the reports, and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm that Ram Setu will release in theatres only.

'RAM SETU': IN CINEMAS, *NOT* OTT... #RamSetu - starring #AkshayKumar - will release in *cinemas*, NOT on any digital platform, as speculated on social media... “#RamSetu will celebrate #Diwali 2022 in theatres, as committed," producer #VikramMalhotra sets the record straight. pic.twitter.com/YbI6IvkPJb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2022

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also stars and Nushrratt Bharuccha. South star Satya Dev will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

A couple of months ago, when Amazon Prime Video announced its lineup of films, the first look of Ram Setu was unveiled. While sharing it, Akshay had posted, “A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022.”

Ram Setu is Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian film as producers. So, when the reports of the OTT release came out, many thought that it would be true as it is producer by the streaming giant.

Meanwhile, apart from Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has multiple films lined up. He will be seen in Mission Cinderella, a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Selfie, , and Gorkha.

A few days ago, there were reports that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Tiger Shroff, has been shelved. However, director has denied the reports.