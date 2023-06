Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, opened up about a harrowing experience she experienced while shooting for Neflix’s game show Social Currency. Sakshi shared that she had to face sexual harassment while on the show, with the producers asking her to perform derogatory tasks in public. Sakshi complained that she was not even allowed to speak with her mother, despite being promised the same. In an extensive Instagram post, Sakshi recalled her horror story in detail while on the sets. Also Read - Adipurush box office collection day 5: Prabhas starrer dips further; mints THIS much on first Tuesday

Sakshi Chopra opens up about sexual harassment

Sakshi Chopra began by sharing how Netflix producers "begged" her to be a part of the show, despite her constant refusal. "They mislead me into believing it's ONLY a game show with fun tasks like singing, content creation - No gossip no drama ONLY games," she wrote, before adding that the makers did not even provide the contestants with proper food, even behind the cameras.

Sakshi Chopra was barred from contacting her mother

"Just because I am bold in my choice of dressing, they assumed I would be okay with this dirt," added Sakshi. The television personality revealed that she loves music, spending time with family, and enjoying her peace. Speaking about how she was barred from contacting her mother, Sakshi said, "I was very clear if I didn't get a call a day, I will not sign because I can't live without mama. So they promised all these things & simply ignored them after I was in."

Sakshi Chopra on Social Cuurency contestant Mridul’s comments about her body

Taking the name of one particular contestant, Mridul, Sakshi recounted how he “openly” passed offensive remarks about her body. Not just that, he even recorded his comments and played them for the masses, to receive reactions, “just for the sake of ratings” and “dirty entertainment.” Accusing the makers and producers of Social Currency, Sakshi complained that even after such a distressing situation, she was forced to live with Mridul in the same house. “I cannot even explain how suffocating that was,” she wrote.

Sakshi Chopra speaks about offensive tasks at Social Cuurency show

Speaking about the nature of the tasks in the show, Shakshi disclosed that she was compelled to perform shameful acts in public "like having strangers scratch your back & make orgasming sounds on the street… Let strangers in a goa club dance with you, pass sexual dirty remarks." Sakshi concluded by saying that she was not given food if she failed to perform these sexually explicit tasks. "No matter how I choose to dress, it does not allow you to outrage my modesty publicly," read her words.

Social Currency game show

Social Currency is a game show where popular content creators and social media influencers are pitted against each other, for survival, without any technology. Some prominent personalities who participated in the show include, Bhavin Bhanushali, Parth Samthaan, Ruhi Singh, and Vagmita Singh.